Creative Planning Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Amgen were worth $28,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.97. 66,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,200. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.33.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.