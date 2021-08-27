Creative Planning Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,571 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $21,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,800,000 after acquiring an additional 294,381 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,352,000 after buying an additional 13,775 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,916. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $155.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.79.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

