Creative Planning Sells 21,380 Shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV)

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,380 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 17.65% of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $45,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLV. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,916,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,987,000.

Get American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.25. The company had a trading volume of 83 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,816. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.99. American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $46.29 and a one year high of $62.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.