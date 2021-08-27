Creative Planning Sells 214,879 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 382,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,879 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.64% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $30,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 35.9% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

ESGV traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,103. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.40. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a one year low of $58.76 and a one year high of $83.90.

