Creative Planning Trims Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $37,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $416,000. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 72.0% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $423.89. 152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,541. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.18 and a 12-month high of $424.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $407.82.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

