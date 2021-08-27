Credit Suisse Group Boosts Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $185.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASND. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.88.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $149.70 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $183.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $3,903,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 171,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,151,000 after buying an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $3,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

