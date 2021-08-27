Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MAKSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Marks and Spencer Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marks and Spencer Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.25, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.79. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $4.98.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

