Critical Analysis: Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) & Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY)

Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) and Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Chesapeake Energy and Victory Oilfield Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Victory Oilfield Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Victory Oilfield Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $8.49 billion 0.00 -$308.00 million ($54.00) -0.06 Victory Oilfield Tech $2.20 million 4.08 -$3.53 million N/A N/A

Victory Oilfield Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chesapeake Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Victory Oilfield Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy -162.46% N/A -3.45% Victory Oilfield Tech N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victory Oilfield Tech has a beta of 2.92, suggesting that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 97.6% of Victory Oilfield Tech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Victory Oilfield Tech beats Chesapeake Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. The company was founded by Aubrey K. McClendon and Tom L. Ward on May 18, 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About Victory Oilfield Tech

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. provides oilfield energy technology products. It operates in the following segment: Hardband Services which provides various hardbanding solutions to oilfield operators for drill pipe, weight pipe, tubing and drill collars. The company’s patented and licensed products utilize amorphous coatings designed to reduce drill-string torque, friction, wear and corrosion. Victory Oilfield Tech was founded on January 7, 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

