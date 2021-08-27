Critical Analysis: Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) & Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ)

Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) and Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Victory Oilfield Tech and Chesapeake Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Oilfield Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Chesapeake Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Victory Oilfield Tech and Chesapeake Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Oilfield Tech $2.20 million 4.08 -$3.53 million N/A N/A Chesapeake Energy $8.49 billion 0.00 -$308.00 million ($54.00) -0.06

Victory Oilfield Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chesapeake Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Victory Oilfield Tech and Chesapeake Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Oilfield Tech N/A N/A N/A Chesapeake Energy -162.46% N/A -3.45%

Risk & Volatility

Victory Oilfield Tech has a beta of 2.92, suggesting that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 97.6% of Victory Oilfield Tech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Victory Oilfield Tech beats Chesapeake Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Victory Oilfield Tech

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. provides oilfield energy technology products. It operates in the following segment: Hardband Services which provides various hardbanding solutions to oilfield operators for drill pipe, weight pipe, tubing and drill collars. The company’s patented and licensed products utilize amorphous coatings designed to reduce drill-string torque, friction, wear and corrosion. Victory Oilfield Tech was founded on January 7, 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. The company was founded by Aubrey K. McClendon and Tom L. Ward on May 18, 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

