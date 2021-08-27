Critical Comparison: Taronis Technologies (OTCMKTS:TRNX) & GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) and Taronis Technologies (OTCMKTS:TRNX) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Taronis Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 0 2 0 0 2.00 Taronis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.44%. Given GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than Taronis Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Taronis Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.29 billion 1.53 $110.61 million $1.18 38.09 Taronis Technologies $9.71 million 0.36 -$15.04 million N/A N/A

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Taronis Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Taronis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 3.45% 9.38% 3.33% Taronis Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taronis Technologies has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft beats Taronis Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies. The company provides separators, decanters, valves, homogenizers, valves, pumps, and process related components and machineries; and process solutions for dairy, food, beverage, chemical, and other industries. It also offers solutions for food processing and pharmaceutical industries, which includes marinating, processing of meat, poultry, seafood, vegan products, pasta and confectionery, baking, slicing, packaging, frozen food processing, granulators, and tablet presses. In addition, the company provides integrated customer solutions for milk production and livestock farming, such as automatic milking, feeding systems, conventional milking solutions, manure handling, and digital herd management tools; and sustainable energy solutions in the field of industrial refrigeration and heating. It has a strategic partnership with SAP SE. The company was formerly known as mg technologies ag and changed its name to GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

About Taronis Technologies

BBHC, Inc. is a technology company, which engages in the production of a plasma based system for the gasification and sterilization of liquid waste. Its products include magnesGas2, magneTote, and co-combustion. The company was founded by Ruggero Maria Santilli on December 9, 2005 and is headquartered in Peoria, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.