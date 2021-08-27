Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Receives $17.58 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.58.

CROMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.56 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.