CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Position Boosted by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up 0.2% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $557,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 140.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,798,000 after buying an additional 124,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 213.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 89,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after buying an additional 61,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.63.

In other CrowdStrike news, COO Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,524,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,334 shares of company stock valued at $77,041,763. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $282.84. The company had a trading volume of 194,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,883. The company has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a PE ratio of -387.18 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.78 and a 1-year high of $281.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

