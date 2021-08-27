Crowns (CWS) Price Tops $8.89 on Top Exchanges

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last seven days, Crowns has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crowns has a market capitalization of $18.60 million and $2.82 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowns coin can now be purchased for $8.89 or 0.00018427 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00053105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014083 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00053478 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.64 or 0.00763703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00099889 BTC.

About Crowns

Crowns (CWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,989 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars.

