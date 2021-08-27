Crust Reaches Market Capitalization of $74.00 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last week, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. One Crust coin can now be bought for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crust Coin Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars.

