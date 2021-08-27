Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.13). Cryoport posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 18.85%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CYRX shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

In other news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $625,681.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at $936,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,126,343 shares of company stock worth $67,432,280. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cryoport during the first quarter worth about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1,907.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 199.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport stock opened at $59.38 on Friday. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.79 and a quick ratio of 10.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 0.90.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

