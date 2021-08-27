Culp (NYSE:CULP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Culp, Inc. manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Company’s fabrics are used in the production of residential and commercial furniture and bedding products, including sofas, recliners, chairs, loveseats, sectionals, sofa-beds, office seating, panel systems, and mattress sets. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for covering mattresses, box springs, and foundations. The Upholstery Fabric segment provides synthetic leathers, velvets, woven jacquards, woven dobbies, and suedes. Culp, Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Shares of Culp stock opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. Culp has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $171.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $79.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.15 million. Culp had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 1.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Culp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

In other news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $41,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,019.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CULP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Culp in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,985,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Culp by 59.8% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 228,500 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Culp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Culp by 199.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 55,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Culp by 6,924.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 40,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

