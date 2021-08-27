CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR) Short Interest Update

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 88.0% from the July 29th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CURE Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 44,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56. CURE Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.12. The company has a market cap of $37.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.42.
About CURE Pharmaceutical
