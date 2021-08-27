CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR) Short Interest Update

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 88.0% from the July 29th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CURE Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 44,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56. CURE Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.12. The company has a market cap of $37.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.42.

About CURE Pharmaceutical

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and manufacturing of drug formulation and drug delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to improve drug safety and patient adherence. It operates through Cure Operations and Sera Labs Operations segments.

