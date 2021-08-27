Cutler Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 266,621 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,294 shares during the period. Parke Bancorp comprises 2.0% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parke Bancorp were worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKBK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 22,860 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PKBK opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.88. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $22.08. The stock has a market cap of $240.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $107,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 234,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 2,200 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $45,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 232,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,799,693.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

