Cutler Capital Management LLC Sells 1,320 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Cutler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,127 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 24.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 10.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 194.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $48.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.25. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

