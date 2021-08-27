Cutler Group LP Reduces Position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Cutler Group LP lessened its holdings in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth $35,706,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth $2,542,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth $4,619,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth $85,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRVN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

In related news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $354,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $239,850,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $29.44 on Friday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.60.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. On average, research analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.