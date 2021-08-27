CX Institutional Has $355,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

CX Institutional reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

BATS QUAL opened at $139.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.07. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

