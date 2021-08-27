CX Institutional Increases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CX Institutional raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,119 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Target were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,704 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,416 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,595 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,852,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of Target stock opened at $248.96 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $143.38 and a 1 year high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $123.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,744 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,684 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.