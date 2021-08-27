Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLXPF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cybin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Cybin in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Aegis started coverage on Cybin in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cybin from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cybin stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 965,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,962. The company has a market capitalization of $332.86 million and a PE ratio of -9.33. Cybin has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $3.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.42.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

