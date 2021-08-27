Cytek BioSciences, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on September 1st (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Cytek BioSciences’ (NASDAQ:CTKB) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, September 1st. Cytek BioSciences had issued 14,564,635 shares in its IPO on July 23rd. The total size of the offering was $247,598,795 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During Cytek BioSciences’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

CTKB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Get Cytek BioSciences alerts:

Shares of Cytek BioSciences stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. Cytek BioSciences has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $28.46.

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.