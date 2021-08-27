DA Davidson Upgrades Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) to Buy

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

BBY opened at $118.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.02. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $95.93 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $463,730.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,820.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total transaction of $154,731.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,687.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,794 shares of company stock worth $10,632,809. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Amundi acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter worth approximately $272,224,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,409,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,939 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth approximately $190,808,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 233.9% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,097,346 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $126,173,000 after acquiring an additional 768,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth approximately $50,580,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

