DAD Trading 17.4% Lower This Week (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One DAD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a total market capitalization of $82.57 million and approximately $379,118.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAD has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00053433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014205 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00053343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.71 or 0.00770886 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00100301 BTC.

About DAD

DAD (DAD) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

