Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $22.73

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.73, but opened at $22.10. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $22.83, with a volume of 8,188 shares trading hands.

DADA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. upped their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.26.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $257.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.00 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DADA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 1,437.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after buying an additional 217,963 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,669,000 after purchasing an additional 402,313 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,614,000. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Company Profile (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

