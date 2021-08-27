Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DKILY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, lowered shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

DKILY stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The company has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.03.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 12.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

