Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DKILY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, lowered shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.
DKILY stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The company has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.03.
Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.
