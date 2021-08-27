Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 143.8% from the July 29th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

DIFTY traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,227. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.67.

About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.

Daito Trust Construction Co, Ltd. engages in the design and construction of apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories and warehouses. It also provides tenant recruiting, building maintenance and contracting arrangements. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate, Finance, and Others.

