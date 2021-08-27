Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 143.8% from the July 29th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
DIFTY traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,227. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.67.
About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.
Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works
Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.