Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,026,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Danaher worth $275,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

DHR stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $320.54. The stock had a trading volume of 27,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,817. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $192.51 and a 1-year high of $323.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $291.48. The stock has a market cap of $228.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

