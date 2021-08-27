Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Danaher were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,428,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,025,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Danaher by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,758,000 after buying an additional 32,661 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

DHR stock opened at $318.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $227.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.48. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $192.51 and a one year high of $323.42.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

