Daniel Devers Sells 9,000 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Stock

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cerner stock opened at $76.07 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $66.75 and a one year high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CERN. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

