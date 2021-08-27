Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DUAVF. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DUAVF remained flat at $$1,045.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Dassault Aviation has a 1-year low of $830.17 and a 1-year high of $1,275.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,185.90.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

