David E. Rainbolt Buys 5,000 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Stock

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

OGE opened at $35.50 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $36.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.42.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in OGE Energy by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,966,000 after acquiring an additional 294,036 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after purchasing an additional 59,495 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,683,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,825,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OGE. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

