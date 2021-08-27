Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

DVDCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.15.

Shares of DVDCF stock opened at $13.80 on Monday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

