DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Up to $4.94

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.94, but opened at $5.09. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 8 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DBVT shares. Societe Generale raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $560.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.26.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.36. The business had revenue of ($1.49) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 24.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 500.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 45.9% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 9.8% in the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 153,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 13,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

