DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Up to $4.94

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.94, but opened at $5.09. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 8 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DBVT shares. Societe Generale raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.
The company has a market cap of $560.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.26.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 24.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 500.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 45.9% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 9.8% in the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 153,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 13,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.
About DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)
DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.
