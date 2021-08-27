Deepmatter Group’s (DMTR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Deepmatter Group (LON:DMTR) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 33 ($0.43) target price on the stock.
DMTR opened at GBX 1.68 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.45 million and a PE ratio of -5.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Deepmatter Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 3.16 ($0.04).
About Deepmatter Group
