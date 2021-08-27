DeHive Price Up 81.5% Over Last Week (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for $2.05 or 0.00004257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $1.76 million worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeHive has traded up 81.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00053680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.64 or 0.00124019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00154510 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,323.64 or 1.00487867 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.66 or 0.01036956 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.89 or 0.06731041 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

