Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €160.00 by Barclays

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €160.00 ($188.24) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.17% from the company’s current price.

DHER has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €149.30 ($175.65) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delivery Hero currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €162.82 ($191.55).

DHER stock opened at €119.25 ($140.29) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion and a PE ratio of -17.03. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a fifty day moving average of €119.78.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

