Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,464,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,995 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $145,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $8,627,785.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies stock traded down $4.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.79. The stock had a trading volume of 61,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,364. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.04. The firm has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.88 and a 12 month high of $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. Citigroup upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.12.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

