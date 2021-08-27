Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.12.

Shares of DELL stock traded down $4.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.95. 5,374,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,078. The company has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.04. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total value of $8,627,785.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dell Technologies (DELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.