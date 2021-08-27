Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Lowered to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $133.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $130.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of DELL opened at $101.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.04. The stock has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $58.88 and a 52-week high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,351,000 after buying an additional 1,245,606 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,100,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,705,000 after buying an additional 901,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,473,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,213,000 after purchasing an additional 770,244 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,134 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,043,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after purchasing an additional 86,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

