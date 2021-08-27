Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Lowered to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $133.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $130.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.97% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.
Shares of DELL opened at $101.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.04. The stock has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $58.88 and a 52-week high of $104.62.
In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,351,000 after buying an additional 1,245,606 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,100,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,705,000 after buying an additional 901,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,473,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,213,000 after purchasing an additional 770,244 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,134 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,043,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after purchasing an additional 86,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
