Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

DELL traded down $4.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.84. The company had a trading volume of 124,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,364. The stock has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.04. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $58.88 and a 52 week high of $104.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DELL. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.12.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

