Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Associated British Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Associated British Foods from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Associated British Foods currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

OTCMKTS:ASBFY opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0864 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.