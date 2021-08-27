Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on ASOS (LON:ASC)

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.20% from the stock’s current price.

ASC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on ASOS in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,300 ($95.37) target price on ASOS in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) target price on ASOS in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,015.38 ($78.59).

Get ASOS alerts:

ASC stock opened at GBX 3,994 ($52.18) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.80. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 3,652 ($47.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,302.53.

In related news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total value of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.