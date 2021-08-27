Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

HOOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $46.86 on Monday. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $1,200,283.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

