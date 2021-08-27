Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Raised to $34.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Devon Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Devon Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of DVN stock opened at $29.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 161.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.40. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.