DHC Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 30th (NASDAQ:DHCAU)

DHC Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:DHCAU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 30th. DHC Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of DHC Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

DHCAU stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.04. DHC Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHCAU. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DHC Acquisition by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DHC Acquisition by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 999,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after acquiring an additional 349,504 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,324,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHC Acquisition by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 309,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 117,910 shares in the last quarter.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

