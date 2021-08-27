DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives $8.65 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.65.

DRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.85. 6,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,574. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.93. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 155.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

