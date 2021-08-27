DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Increased to $153.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $125.00 to $153.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.29.

Shares of DKS opened at $134.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $136.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

